Buick City owners offering bus tour, forum to discuss environmental cleanup

(8/6/2019) - A community meeting next week is planned for anyone wanting to learn more about environmental cleanup efforts at General Motors' old Buick City property in Flint.

RACER Trust will provide more details from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle. That includes what they're doing to identify and address PFAS at the property and surrounding neighborhoods.

The church is located at 930 Myrtle Ave. at the intersection of Industrial Avenue.

Representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, EPA, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Genesee County Health Department will be on hand to answer questions.

RACER Trust will also host a bus tour of the property before the meeting from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so anyone hoping to take part will have to register in advance.

To register, send an email to bcallen@racertrust.org or call 1-855-722-3741 no later than 5 p.m. Friday. The bus will pick up and drop off passengers at Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle.