Bulletproof backpack sales spike in California

Parents in the Bay Area are taking an extra step to protect their children from an active shooter at school.

Bulletproof backpacks and hoodies are in high demand. They’ve been available for a few years, but last weekend’s deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton caused a spike in sales, KPIX reported. (Source: KPIX/CNN)

In theory, the backpacks would give parents peace of mind should the unthinkable happen. But as Masha Nakelchik pointed out, kids don’t wear backpacks all day.

“That thought hasn’t crossed my mind, but what’s next, a bulletproof uniform?” she asked local media. “You know, I don’t know what the solution is.”

A uniform, no. But a hoodie is already available.

“It’s a hoodie that has a bulletproof vest ingrained inside so you could zip it on and off,” said Vy Tran, the founder and creator of Wonder Hoodie. “I could only assume that families around America don’t feel safe right now and they’re looking for options. If this is what it takes to feel safe then I’m helping out in some way, I will keep making my products.”

