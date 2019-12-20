Bumpy railroad crossings in Mid-Michigan getting attention next year

(12/20/2019) - Some bumpy railroad crossings around Mid-Michigan will get some much needed attention with $3 million in funding from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A total of 41 projects statewide were selected for funding. MDOT is paying 60% of the cost while the local road agencies overseeing the projects will pay the remaining 40%.

Mid-Michigan projects selected include:

-- Grand Blanc Road in the city of Grand Blanc.

-- Ewald Road in the village of Elkton.

-- Main Street in the village of Clifford.

-- Ballanger Street in the village of Roscommon.

-- Carrollton Road, Center Road and Williamson Road in Saginaw County.

-- Davenport Avenue, Holland Avenue and Jefferson Street in the city of Saginaw.

-- Chambers Road in Tuscola County.

Each of the projects has a different scope, ranging from minor asphalt repairs to complete replacement of the track and road surface. The railroads that own the track are performing the work in partnership with local road agencies.

Schedules and detour routes have not been released for any of the projects.