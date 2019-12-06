'Bureaucratic failure' leaves Mid-Michigan college student in debt before she graduates

(12/06/19) - The story, as first reported by the Chicago Sun Times, starts with decorated Flint Navy veteran Russell Dotson.

Dotson thought he had correctly transferred his G.I. Bill benefits to his daughter, Paige, with the guidance of the U.S. Navy.

However, as it turned out, there was a small miscalculation that has had a life altering impact on Paige.

"My heart dropped. What do you mean? That's money," Paige Dotson said.

That was 22-year-old Paige's reaction to learning she no longer would receive money to pay for housing, books or receive tuition assistance at DePaul University in Chicago.

"At DePaul at that time [2017] I was paying $37,000 a year. A lot of that was subsidized through scholarships, and the portion that was not covered by scholarships the G.I. Bill paid for, which was about $15,000 in total, plus a living stipend and book stipend," Paige said.

Months before she began as a freshman in 2016, her dad consulted with his Navy career counselor about whether he should retire or continue serving.

Senior Chief Russell Dotson, a 22-year veteran, says he was told he met all requirements to transfer his G.I. Bill benefits that he earned to Paige. So that is what he did. She successfully used the benefits during her first semester, but at the start of the winter semester in 2017, a miscalculation about her dad's retirement date came to light.

"They [Navy counselor and Dotson] sat down together. They had determined together that he did meet the eligibility," Paige said. "The career counselor and him came up with the wrong day, and they were just short by a little bit," Paige said.

The math was off by six days.

"And he had enough authorized absences to allocate them if need be," Paige said. "A bureaucratic failure. I think it's just a cascade of inaccuracies."

Her dad appealed his initial retirement date, but Paige says more than a year later the appeal was denied.

Now this is an ongoing battle for the Dotson family. Paige has been saddled with more than $20,000 in debt, a result of the government wanting back the money from her first semester in school, plus interest.

"I haven't even graduated and already I have this debt collection, and it's in my name. It's not on my dad's name. It's on my name," Paige said.

She is holding down three jobs, and she had to move back to her home state. She's now a junior at the University of Michigan.

She says her dad, who gracefully and selflessly served this country, feels powerless.

"He even said, 'I have my uniform. I'll wear it. I'll go back. Just help.' And they said 'no,'" she said.

Now several U.S. senators and representatives are backing her up and petitioning the Navy on her behalf.

"He put in his time. It was off by a couple of days because the Navy made a mistake in calculating the service," Congressman Dan Kildee said. "The idea that some bureaucrat over in the Pentagon is making this decision and it's having an impact not only on not only this individual but his family and dozens of other cases that are similar is just ridiculous."

Flint Congressman Dan Kildee says he has also learned of at least 40 other similar cases. If you have a similar story he encourages you to get in touch with your state representative or senator.

Members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives joined in signing the letter, including U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) and Representatives Dan Kildee (MI-05), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Andy Levin (MI-09), Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), Haley Stevens (MI-11), Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), and Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

The full letter to the Acting Secretary of the Navy is below:

Dear Mr. Secretary:

We write regarding Retired Senior Chief Russell A. Dotson. In early November 2019, the Chicago Sun Times and Detroit Free Press published stories about the difficulty Retired Senior Chief Dotson and his family have experienced in trying to transfer G.I. Bill benefits he rightfully earned because of a bureaucratic paperwork failure.

Retired Senior Chief Dotson is from Flint, Michigan, and served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. In 2017, when choosing whether to retire or continue serving, Retired Senior Chief Dotson spoke to his Navy career counselor who informed him that he met all transferability requirements to maintain transfer eligibility of the G.I. Bill benefits that he earned to his daughter. Thus, reasonably relying on the advice the Navy provided him, Retired Senior Chief Dotson chose in good faith to retire.

In 2013, Retired Senior Chief Dotson was able to transfer his G.I. Bill benefits to his daughter, who later began her university studies at DePaul University in Chicago. However, at the end of his daughter’s second quarter of her freshman year, the government stopped making payments for her tuition and housing. Further troubling, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs told Retired Senior Chief Dotson’s daughter that she had to repay what already was paid under the transfer of G.I. benefits from her father—more than $20,000, including interest. As a result, she is currently working three part-time jobs, in addition to getting loans, after being forced to transfer to an in-state school in Michigan to save money.

This entire chain of unfortunate events was caused because, despite the Navy’s advice to Retired Senior Chief Dotson on his decision to retire, the Navy miscalculated his eligibility to maintain the transfer of his education benefits. The miscalculation—which was the Navy’s mistake—was just six days of reserve duty (or 89 calendar days of the requirement to maintain transfer eligibility), after Retired Senior Chief Dotson served the United States for 22 years. Furthermore, Retired Senior Chief Dotson had ample amount of leave days (authorized absences) saved up to easily cover this time, but because of the Navy’s miscalculation, he was unable to appropriately utilize them.

Retired Senior Chief Dotson did everything right. Yet now, because of the Navy’s own bureaucratic failures, Retired Senior Chief Dotson’s family is facing a precarious financial situation because they are unable to utilize the benefits he rightfully earned. As such, we ask that you immediately direct the Navy to allow Retired Senior Chief Dotson to transfer his G.I. Bill benefits to his daughter, as well as ensure his family is no longer responsible for the debt previously incurred. Both Retired Senior Chief Dotson and his daughter acted honorably and in good faith and they should not have to shoulder the burden for the Navy’s bureaucratic failures. We will also note that Retired Senior Chief Dotson has done everything he can to address this error utilizing both his prior chain of command and the Bureau of Naval Records Corrections, to no avail.

It would appear to us that there is no doubt that Retired Senior Chief Dotson, given his decades of service to the United States, has earned the right to transfer his G.I. Bill benefits to his daughter. We urge you to immediately help rectify this bureaucratic failure.

ABC12 reached out to the U.S. Navy for comment but the military branch has not responded.