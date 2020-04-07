Burton attorney appointed to Genesee County District Court judge position

(4/7/2020) - A Burton attorney has been appointed to fill the remainder of this year in an open position as judge in Genesee County District Court.

Jessica J. Hammon has worked as a private practice attorney in Flint, focusing on family, child welfare and juvenile criminal law. She also works with Attorneys for Indigent Defense to help mothers in child welfare cases.

Hammon, who lives in Burton, is a past president of the Genesee County Bar Association and member of the group's board of directors.

“I am grateful to the governor for this opportunity,” Hammon said. “I have strived throughout my career to represent my clients and my community with the utmost respect for people and the law. This is a difficult time in our society, I am proud to be called to serve in this capacity.”

Hammon replaces Judge Mark W. Latchana, who was appointed to a vacancy as Genesee County Circuit Court judge. Her term on the bench expires on Jan. 1.

She will have to run for election in November to complete the remainder of Latchana's district court term, which expires on Jan. 1, 2023.