Burton church welcoming new dog park on its property

(1/6/2020) - A church in Burton is welcoming furry friends to a new half-acre dog park planned on its property.

Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church is partnering with the Friends of the Burton Dog Park group to build the park on church property at 4040 Lapeer Road. It would be open to the public.

Kris Johns and Vanessa Ferguson, who spearheaded the Grand Blanc Dog Park in 2014, are working to build the new privately funded Burton dog park. They moved to Burton in 2013 and have been looking for a dedicated space for canines.

Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church approved a plan to build the park on its property in November.

“We love our dog and know how dedicated other people are to their pups in the community. With dog parks in the surrounding communities, it is time for Burton to have its own dog park,” Johns said.

The park would not require any funding from the city of Burton. Supporters plan to seek zoning approval for the park this spring.

“Our church is excited to host the dog park," said Tim Callahan, board chair of Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church. "We are looking for ways to connect with our community and the dog park gives us an opportunity to provide a recreation site for Burton residents.”

Contact Johns at 810-348-4437 or burtondogpark@gmail.com for more information.