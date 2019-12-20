Burton man critically injured when gravel truck tips while trying to avoid crash

(12/20/2019) - A 66-year-old truck driver from Burton was listed in critical condition after his gravel train tipped over while he took evasive action to avoid hitting an SUV on Wednesday.

Police say the Burton man was driving a 2014 Peterbilt with two trailers loaded with gravel south on Dixie Highway. A 66-year-old from Oakland County's Springfield Township was driving an SUV north and pulled into a side street.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office believes the SUV driver missed a turn and was attempting a U-turn when he failed to yield the right of way around 1:20 p.m.

The Burton man took evasive action to avoid the SUV and the semi tipped onto its side, spilling the load of gravel across Dixie Highway.

The semi truck driver was rushed to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators aren't sure whether he was wearing a seat belt.

The SUV driver also went to the hospital for a precautionary checkup. Police say he was wearing a seat belt, but his airbags did not deploy.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, the sheriff's office says. The investigation was continuing on Friday.