Burton man dies nearly 2 weeks after crash in Oakland County

(1/2/2020) - A truck driver from Burton died nearly two weeks after his gravel train tipped over while he took evasive action to avoid hitting an SUV.

Police say 66-year-old Roger David Thomas was driving a 2014 Peterbilt with two trailers loaded with gravel south on Dixie Highway around 1:20 p.m. Dec. 18.

A 66-year-old from Oakland County's Springfield Township was driving an SUV north and pulled into a side street. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office believes the SUV driver missed a turn and was attempting a U-turn when he failed to yield the right of way.

Thomas took evasive action to avoid a collision but hit the SUV, police say. The semi tipped onto its side, spilling the load of gravel across Dixie Highway.

Thomas was rushed to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where he was listed in critical condition. He later was transferred to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, where he was pronounced dead on Dec. 29.

The SUV driver also went to the hospital for a precautionary checkup. Police say he was wearing a seat belt, but his airbags did not deploy.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, the sheriff's office says.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office plans to submit reports on the crash to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office to review whether any criminal charges will be filed.