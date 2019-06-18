Burton police fish cash drawers out of Kelly Lake

(6/18/2019) -- Police and fire crews in Burton hauled two cash drawers and a coin machine out of Kelly Lake this afternoon.

They got a call from a man walking his dog who saw the items in the water.

When police arrived they called out the fire department's dive team to help fish everything out.

In all, they found two drawers cash register drawers, some receipts, a credit card and a coin machine.

A Police Sergeant tells us two drawers were stolen from a nearby gas station last night, but he couldn't say for sure if the case was related.

