Burton repaving stretch of Center Road a year early beginning next week

(7/19/2019) - A rough stretch of Center Road in Burton is getting a fresh coat of asphalt beginning next week, as the city is advancing the project a year early.

The city is obtaining a low-interest loan for the $2 million project on Center Road between Davison Road and the north city limit at Dolphaine Street. The loan will be paid back next year, when federal funding arrives.

Accelerating the project by a year will save the city $50,000 in pothole patching next spring, Department of Public Works Director Robert Slattery said.

The project involves removing nearly a mile of asphalt and laying about three and a half inches of pavement along the entire stretch. Crews also will repair curbs, update sidewalks and install new traffic lights.

At least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times. Construction started this week on the southbound lanes and center turn lane first, then switch to the northbound lanes when that is complete.

Access will be maintained to all homes and businesses in the construction zone at all times, Slattery said. The project should be complete in October, depending on weather.