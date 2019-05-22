Burton school is 1 of 3 to receive $100k award for new fitness center in Michigan

(05/22/19) - A mid-Michigan elementary school was selected as one of three in Michigan to receive a $100,000 DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center.

Atherton Elementary School in Burton beat out some 300 others in Michigan. Only two other schools, one in Lincoln Park and one in Niles, won the award, too.

“We were thrilled to see how excited schools from around the state were to take part in our DON’T QUIT! Campaign. We had many exceptional entries this year, but three schools really stood out for demonstrating innovative ways in promoting health and fitness within their schools,” said Jake Steinfeld. “The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils is thrilled to award Atherton Elementary, Lincoln Park Middle and Ring Lardner Middle School with new fitness centers that will have a lasting impact on kids and their community now, and well into their future! Congratulations to these three schools and to every school that participated in the campaign!”

Students and staff created a video explaining why they should be chosen.

"I was like the first one in the video and I was talking about how we still need to get fit while we're young. We're stuck in on snow days and just a lot of problems, and this fitness center will help us," said Atherton Elementary 6th grade student Kamryn King.

"I was like really excited because I didn't know we were going to win it. I was like wow," said 6th grade student Addyson Schaaf.

Atherton Elementary has already chosen the room that will be transformed into a fitness haven for students.

"They came in and measured out the room that were' going to be putting the equipment in. It's a 100 thousand dollars worth of fitness and exercise equipment for youth," said P.E. Instructor Tim Hanifan.

Hanifan was instrumental in organizing the video.

"Part of it is the way our kids responded, and the questions they had were just straight up genuine. It wasn't a scripted response. And the things that we've done, we've been a healthy alliance gold winner for national fitness stuff. We just won our 6th Michigan Wellness Gold award through the State of Michigan," Hanifan said.

There will be a ribbon cutting this fall for the fitness center.

