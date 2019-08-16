Burton welcomes new fire chief

(8/16/19) - The city of Burton has a new fire chief. Kirk Wilkinson was sworn in Thursday night.

He has 23 years of service with the department.

Wilkinson started working there in March 1996 as a probationary firefighter.

"New things have become available to the fire service, we sought those new things and improved our equipment and our delivery of service. And I would like to see that community development that's been established over the years to continue to grow. I'd like to see our capabilities continue to grow. And us to keep up with new trends in firefighting," said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson had been assistant chief for the last five years.

He replaces Marvin Epperson, who had been chief since June 2014.

