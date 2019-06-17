Burton woman receives hate-filled letter in the mail

(06/17/19)- "I was mad, I was humiliated,"

A letter filled with so such hate it, most of it can't be shown on TV or posted to the web.

But what you can see - the letters K-K-K.

It was mailed to the Burton home of an African American woman named Toni.

"When I got the letter I was very upset, because it shows that we haven't evolved. We haven't moved passed it, some people are still stuck," Toni said.

Toni says she received the letter a few days after Memorial Day, when she played host for a family gathering.

"It's a quiet area so we keep it kind of quiet but, we had some family from Chicago come in with the kids, so it's a family fun holiday. Sometimes when the guys get together they start talking and somebody rode the motorbike once," Toni said.

The letter referenced that day, and the writer said if they ride the motor bike in the neighborhood again they will get shot.

The writer also used the "N" word throughout the letter.

"You have just as much time in the day as I do and that's what you spent you're day doing?"

Toni said she has lived in the neighborhood for three years, and other than a confederate flag or two being on display, she hasn't had any real problems. Until now.

"This really hit because we had no idea, and they hid behind the letter. It gave us a heads up, sometimes you know where your enemies are coming from, but you never know where your neighbors are, so now we know," Toni said.

Toni filed a police report and turned the letter over to Burton police.