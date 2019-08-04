Local businesses looking forward to new GM facility opening

(8/4/2019) - General Motors is officially getting ready to open its doors to its newest $65 million facility Monday. The new warehousing facility will bring 700 jobs to the area.

One semi pulled out at GM's newest parts processing facility in Burton Sunday night.

The local Starlite Coney Island and Diner employees are looking forward to seeing new customers.

"You know it's a huge investment in this portion of Genesee County. We haven't seen a plant build here in years," Owner Jason Hester said.

This parts facility is the largest single investment in a U.S. warehousing facility by the automaker in nearly 40 years.

The 1.1 million square feet floor space replaces the older facility just down the road.

Brian's Family Restaurant sits right in between the new and former facilities. Manager Heather Shinabarger says she has seen a slight boost in customers.

"We are picking up a little bit, though. Once they get all their new employees there, I think we will pick up a lot more," Shinabarger said.

Hester says the restaurant is always busy inside. The drive-thru and take out option give customers convenience when they're on the go. Hester believes this is where he'll see a boost at the original spot and their second location down the road.

"I could foresee the drive-thru business probably picking up in both locations. I think as people are leaving work, it's easier for them to grab something to go," Hester said.

The parts that will come out of this facility go into every Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac sold in the United States.