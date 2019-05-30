Businesses taking a beat on Hill Road, but still happy for repaving project

(5/30/2019) - Store manager Daniel Wilenius had a nervous reaction when he was told construction on the road leading to his business would last from April to November.

"Scared. I thought it was going to kill down the business," he said.

But, he said 'kill' is too strong of a word for how the project on Hill Road is affecting King Arthur's Pasties.

"We still get our business, but it's mainly more in the morning times where you would see it usually at night," he explained.

Wilenius said the night shift is losing anywhere between $100 to $300 a night, adding up to on average $800 lost a week.

"Which makes a big difference when it comes to paying bills and having to get your product," Wilenius said.

To compensate, they've cut a few employees' shifts down by two to three hours; but he said, they're still doing okay thanks to their regular customers.

Tracey Ledford's been loyal for 10 years. She came in Thursday to pick up two-dozen cookies for her husband's birthday.

"I was like on a mission, I knew this was his favorite place," she said. "So I was - it didn't matter, construction or whatever, I was going to get here!"

"We're seeing a lot of our regulars who aren't afraid to fight that traffic, who aren't afraid to get the food they're used to being able to get," Wilenius said. "But, it really hurts with new customers. New Customers - it's hard to bring in new customers when they can't get in and out of your plaza."

At least not always in a timely manner, our ABC12 crew watched a truck block their one entrance for several minutes Thursday.

But Wilenius said, he's been waiting for a pothole-free Hill Road; and, he's hopeful the end result will bring even more traffic to boost business.

"Oh for sure. I mean the roads needed it. It was like driving down a dirt road from the expressway to Saginaw. You might as well have been going horseback down the road," he laughed.

Construction on the south side of the road is up next. And then in September, crews will tackle the three middle lanes of Hill Road, which means no left turns.