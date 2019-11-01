Butterball Turkey Talk-Line reopens for 39th year of helping home cooks

(11/1/2019) - Home cooks looking for advice or help navigating a crisis with their turkey are invited to ask the experts at Butterball.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line officially opened Friday for the holiday season. Turkey experts will be available through the months of November and December until Christmas Eve with extended hours the week of Thanksgiving.

“Over the past 40 years, the Turkey Talk-Line has witnessed first-hand the evolution of Thanksgiving celebrations among the people we help every year,” Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Director Nicole Johnson said. “From hosting your first Friendsgiving to testing different cooking methods -- like air-frying -- we are here to help answer all those turkey questions so you can celebrate the big day -- when, where and however you decide.”

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is joining the Turkey Talk-Line as the first ever Ultimate Thanksgiving Host on Nov. 14. He will be dispensing advice on the Butterball hotline all day for creating the perfect Thanksgiving feast.

"Over the years I've enjoyed all kinds of Thanksgiving celebrations and know that as long as you have good people and good food, it’s going to be a holiday to remember,” he said.

The Turkey Talk-Line has helped more than 50 million cooks since its inception in 1981. About 50 staff members assist about 4 million cooks ever year.

Home cooks can reach Butterball five different ways this season:

-- Calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

-- Texting questions to 1-844-877-3456.

-- Chatting live with a turkey expert at Butterball.com.

-- Finding expert advince on the Butterball Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube pages.

-- Asking Amazon Alexa after enabling Butterball Skill on compatible devices. Turkey experts will answer questions and have prepared several how-to videos.