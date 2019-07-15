Buyers beware of scammers on Amazon Prime Day

(07/15/2019) - To some, it's like Christmas in July.

The 48 hours of deals for Amazon Prime Day kicked off Monday.

But you need to be on the lookout for more than just deals when online shopping.

The surge in internet traffic is likely to attract scammers looking to steal your data and payment information.

But there are simple ways to make sure you don't become a victim.

"If it looks too good to be true, it usually is,” said Doug Witten.

Witten, a cyber-security expert, says paying attention to what you are clicking on can save you from a hassle.

"One of the most common ones that you're going to come up with is people trying to get you to go to a site that you don't think you're going to,” said Witten. “Even though it says the word Amazon in the title and has Amazon in it it's not really directing you to Amazon."

Consumers should avoid clicking on any phishing links, and double checking the email address that sent it to you.

One common scam Better Business Bureau is seeing is on gift cards.

"People are receiving emails that are saying they owe some type of debt and they're instructed to purchase some type of Amazon gift card online or at a nearby drug store and then they are instructed to give the gift card numbers to the scammer," said Laura Blankenship, marketing director of Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan.

Consumers should also avoid third-party sellers and consider using two-factor authentication to increase security on your data.

If you do become a victim of a scam from online shopping, you have options on how to handle it.

"If they believe they've become a victim and they think their credit card information or debit card information or social security card information has been compromised then they should put a freeze on their credit and also they can file a report with BBB.org or with their local attorney general," said Blankenship.

Also, make sure to report it to Amazon as well as changing your passwords if you feel you have been involved in a scam.