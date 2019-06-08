Cannabis Cup returns to Clio drawing large crowd

The High Times Cannabis Cup is back in Clio this weekend. Tens of thousands packed the Auto City Speedway Saturday.

This year is different because Michigan now allows the recreational use of marijuana.

So, for the first time Cannabis Cup doesn’t require visitors over the age of 21 to have a medical marijuana card to light up.

If you go to the Cannabis Cup you are allowed to bring 2.5 ounces of marijuana with you. The event continues Sunday.

If you are planning on going and are between the ages of 18-21 you will need a medical marijuana card.

Tickets for General admission costs $30.

