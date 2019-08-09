CANUSA games going for the gold & bringing green to Genesee County

(8/9/19) - This weekend, athletes from Flint and its sister city Hamilton, Ontario come together for the CANUSA games.

For the 62nd year, the CANUSA games have brought together hundreds of sports competitors, their coaches and families, as well as many volunteers to both Flint and Hamilton, Ontario, a tradition that dates back to the late 1950s.

This year is Flint's turn to play host city.

Friday afternoon, Atwood Stadium at Kettering University was the site for opening ceremonies.

A color guard was quickly followed by hundreds of student athletes, the Canadian team brought in on charted buses, to compete in more than a dozen sports over the weekend.

Mike Maienbrook, Director of Community Athletics said, "It's like a reunion each year. We get to go back and forth. And luckily, we're able to host every other year here in Flint. Beautiful surroundings, we're down here at Atwood Stadium. And, I mean, you couldn't ask for a more perfect day."

With hundreds of visitors in town for the next couple of days, their presence means a boost in spending for many local businesses not only in Flint, but also throughout Genesee County.

"We have host packet that many of our vendors and other establishments around give us, that we're able to provide to our host families. And they go out and take part in the beautiful Genesee County," Maienbrook added.

Visiting families said they are excited to come to Flint and explore the area.

"For sure I got to get a case of beer, because it's cheap down here. And the hotel we're staying at is the Super 8. And then, we'll just check out what's going around, but mostly with my daughter right. I got to come see her play," said Frank Losak, from Hamilton, Ontario.

Angie Murdy, also from Hamilton, Ontario commented, "We'll be staying locally. I think we're going to take a drive around later today and see what's in town.

Maybe see if there's some shopping around."

The games, but not the goodwill wrap up Sunday with closing ceremonies back at Atwood Stadium, with everyone looking forward to the next time they meet in Canada next summer to renew the competitive spirit and friendship the CANUSA games represent.