CDC confirms a third case of Coronaviris in the US

A new case of Coronavirus has been confirmed this morning, in southern California.

This is the third person to test positive in the US as the fast-moving virus spreads worldwide.

The CDC notified Orange County health officials Saturday that a potential case of corona-virus tested positive.

The person who tested positive traveled from Wuhan, China.

They are in isolation and in said to be "good condition" at a local hospital

There are now nearly two-thousand confirmed cases around the world - and more than 50 deaths.

Three people in Michigan are currently being tested by the CDC.