CDC issues warning about harmful fecal parasite found in pools

(07/01/19) -- The summer heat is finally here, and many will want to cool off with a trip to the pool or beach. But before you get into the water, the CDC has issued a warning about a fecal parasite found in swimming pools.

The parasite is called Cryptosporidium and it could leave an infected person with an upset stomach for several weeks.

More than 400 cases spanning 40 states, between 2009-2017 have occured. Of those, 287 people were hospitalized.

Typically, the parasite is typically found in swimming pools and enters the body when a swimmer swallows contaminated water.

Cryptosporidium has a high tolerance to chlorine and can survive in a pool for up to 7 days.

We spoke with several parents Monday who are very cautious when it comes to their children's health and safety in the water.

"We rinse off any dirt that we have on our feet and legs to make sure we don't get that in the lake or wherever we're going. Afterwards, we always make sure to rinse off and when we get home, we always take a shower," said Flushing resident Chris Anderson.

"We watch the reports from the news to find out what beaches are closed and what beaches may be having problems," said Kearsley resident Wayne Smith."

"Constantly remind them that you probably shouldn't swallow water, especially keep your mouth closed when you're swimming. We always try to bathe them before and after we get in the pool or the lake,"

said Davison resident Adam Amon.

There has been 1 reported death from Cryptosporidium, in which the parasite was transmitted in a hospital setting.