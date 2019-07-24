CDC: opioids, heart disease to blame for rise in death rate for middle aged adults

(07/24/19) -- Death rates are on the rise for middle aged adults in the U.S. The reason? According to the CDC, opioids and heart disease.

You've heard the saying we are what we eat. Combine that with a sedentary lifestyle, and according to Dr. Luay Alkotob, you have the recipe for heart disease.

"We are what we eat in sense that we're looking at a lot of processed foods, we are looking at fast food, we are not looking at a clean, green diet," he said.

That includes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and lean meats and fish. But diet is just a portion of the equation.

"I think everybody should have five days a week where the heart rate goes up for 30 mintues at a time."

And that's just the bare minimum to help stave off heart disease. And for a healthy heart, it does matter what kind of exercise.

"A lot of patients focus on strength training, but not aerobic exercise. I think common sense would entail you have to combine both of them."

Another part of the equation?

"Smoking is the worst modifiable risk factor for heart disease."

Dr. Alkotob says addressing all these issues at an earlier age will lead to a healthier mind, body and heart for years to come.