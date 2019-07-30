CMU, Covenant HealthCare sign 25 year partnership

(07/30/19) - Covenant HealthCare and Central Michigan University are officially partners for the next quarter-century.

Tuesday morning the university and health care provider signed a 25 year medical education affiliation agreement.

The two have been partnering since CMU launched its College of Medicine, but this new agreement creates a long-term commitment.

It means the future doctors will continue to work side-by-side with Covenant's team.

The deal was inked inside the College of Medicine building which sits right next door to Covenant's main facility in Saginaw. It's where medical students receive classroom and hands-on training as part of their education.

CMU launched the program after seeing a need for doctors in our state, especially in rural and under-served areas.

Edward Bruff, Covenant's President and CEO, said training doctors in Saginaw improves quality of care, builds relationships with local medical staff so they'll want to stay here, and ultimately helps the economy.

"When you stop and think of all the medical students and residents that come here and are trained, and what it means economically to the community. They need places to live, places to eat, places to play, and what better place to do that than Saginaw, Michigan," Bruff said.

Bruff said Covenant has been involved in medical education since 1968, but past deals with various schools were typically only five year commitments which could be renewed. This is the first 25-year agreement.