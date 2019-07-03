CMU Police rescue ducklings from storm drain

(7/3/19) - A group of ducklings is back with their mom after being rescued from a storm drain.

Central Michigan University Police were called out Wednesday morning after eight ducklings became stuck at the bottom of the drain.

The department says a school maintenance mechanic helped officers remove the ducklings using an improvised net made from materials in a dumpster.

The ducks were escorted across campus to a pond where they were reunited with their mother.

