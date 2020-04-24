CMU announces changes to help support students in pandemic

(4/24/20) - Central Michigan University is making some changes in the coronavirus pandemic.

It said students and families were concerned about money and what social distancing could mean for students' education.

CMU President Robert Davies said several strategies put in place over the past year would make a big difference for students. It was the first public university in Michigan to freeze tuition for the 2020-2021 school year.

"We're increasing the number and the breadth and scope of our merit based scholarships. We're offering more students more funds in terms of academic scholarships," said Davies.

CMU also is widening its scholarship pool by about 30% to help struggling families, including the middle class. And there were other changes.

"We took a really hard look at when payments are due for tuition, room and board, and we have deferred all payments to the very last possible day through our calendar year," Davies said. "So that is something that's very, very important for us."

He said all new students, including freshmen and transfers, would have a guaranteed on-campus job.

As for when students would return to the classroom, CMU expected to make an announcement in early to mid-June.

"We will need to make every decision based on fact and the information we have at time, that will keep the university moving forward on excellence education. Continue to focus in our core goals of supporting students, their families, and supporting Michigan," said Davies.