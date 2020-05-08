CMU meteorology students take classroom on the road for research

(5/8/2020) - Meteorology students at Central Michigan University are taking their classroom on the road in what is called a mobile mesonet.

The mobile mesonet is a vehicle that has meteorological instruments attached to it that can measure key weather data that will be used for research.

Dr. Jason Keeler, an assistant meteorology professor at CMU, said that the instruments measure temperature, pressure, humidity, wind, and other data.

Keeler said that the vehicle was deployed for the first time last summer and it provided students an experience that they just can't get inside of a classroom.

"You can sit in the classroom and talk about theory all you want, and that's important if you want to have meteorologists, you need a solid theoretical background but getting a student out into the field and saying, 'hey, look at that feature that you see right there,' or 'hey, look at what the temperature did right as we drove across this feature,'" he said. "Having students directly experience what it is that they are studying in their class adds a whole other level to their understanding and skill as a meteorologist."

CMU has the only such vehicle in the state and the vehicle is one of only a handful in the country, according to Keeler.

Keeler said that some of the data collected with the vehicle could help meteorologists better understand how the Great Lakes impact our weather.

“What we can do is drive across a lake breeze front, and so for your viewers, that’s that cool air that comes off the lake during the day in the summertime," Keeler said. "And the leading edge of that is like a small-scale cold front so we’re studying that lake breeze front and we’re going to drive across that with a mobile mesonet but also launch a couple weather balloons as we go across that to see how the lake breeze changes as you go higher up in the atmosphere as well. And that’ll impact its ability to say trigger thunderstorms.”

The vehicle will be used for research this summer. Students who are eligible to be part of the research project must have completed the radar and instruments meteorology course.

"This is not a storm chasing vehicle," Keeler said. "This is weather research vehicle that we're using to learn more about how the atmosphere works and we could improve forecasts and train students in the process."

Central Michigan University is home to the only meteorology program in the state of Michigan.