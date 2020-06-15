CMU president 'deeply saddened' by stories of racism on campus

(6/15/2020) - Central Michigan University President Bob Davies is addressing the issue of racism on campus.

In a Facebook post, Davies says a number of students have reached out over the last few days to share their experiences.

"I am deeply saddened by their stories; the incidents they describe should never happen to any person, and they certainly should never have occurred at a university that seeks to be an inclusive community of scholars," he wrote.

Davies goes on to say that he knows these students are not alone in their experiences and that CMU must do better going forward.

He says his administration is looking at the school's blind spots and shortcomings and will put policies and practices in place to protect future students.