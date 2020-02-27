CMU students consider returning home due to coronavirus

Universities and families are facing a tough choice as coronavirus infection numbers climb;.bring students home or have them sit tight.

A number of schools are shutting down study abroad programs in Italy, which is the most affected country from the virus outside of Asia.

The numbers of cases there has hit 650 with 17 deaths.

Central Michigan University sent emails to their students in Italy and Japan today.

CMU has 16 students in Italy, and five in Japan, and for now, the study abroad programs will continue but students are being given the opportunity to leave now if they would like to.

"New information is coming out virtually every hour," says Jennifer Evanuik of CMU's Office of Global Engagement.

The office is closely watching the situation concerning the coronavirus outbreak, especially in countries where its students are studying abroad.

"Italy and Japan are the two locations that have elevated risk levels," Evanuik says.

And because of that, the students studying in those countries have been given the opportunity to come home now and continue their studies in Mt. Pleasant.

"We are letting them know that we want them to make a decision that is right for them, so if they want to come back, then we are trying to support them in that," she says.

CMU works with the Florence University of the Arts, in the central part of the country. While most of Italy's coronavirus cases have been in the northern part of the country, Florence has one confirmed case of the coronavirus.

"Now its almost like every other person is seen with a mask on," says Madion Camp.

She is my daughter and is studying in Florence, but she's staying, for now.

"If it comes to that point where we have to come home I will, but right now, I feel confident going to my classes, and just, making sure, wash your hands," she says.

But again, the school, the students and the parents are watching the situation closely because as Jennifer mentioned at the beginning of the story, there seem to be new updates every hour.