CMU students home from Italy, but now have to deal with quarantine

They're forced to come home because of the coronavirus.

And now, they're in isolation for two weeks.

That's the reality for 16 Central Michigan University students, who had to end their study abroad classes in Italy two months early.

Madison Camp, the daughter of ABC 12's Terry Camp, is one of those students. While she is back in the country, she cannot return home.

The family can't take the chance, even though she is showing no signs of the virus.

Still, Madison and her fellow students are still surprised at how they were treated when they arrived at airports.

"I left Italy, and had a layover in Germany and landed in Detroit, and at all the airports I wasn't screened once, I wasn't checked for a fever, or anything like that, so that's kind of a scary thought that all of these study abroad students are being sent home and no one is being checked for anything," she says.

Madison Camp is all alone, in a home in Michigan all by herself. She left Italy, one of the hardest hit countries in this coronavirus outbreak, on Friday and even though she anticipated getting checked at least for a fever, Madison and her fellow students walked through airports unchecked.

They cannot return to the CMU campus for 14 days and are being to asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

"Keeping yourself isolated, from people and being really cautious, wearing gloves, wearing a mask," she says.

CMU asked the students, who were studying at Florence University of the Arts, to return to the U.S. immediately.

"Little information as far as being refunded for our room and board, if our classes will transfer as credit because we have to take them online now, we don't know a lot right now, from CMU, they are trying to work it out right and their man priority was getting us home and making sure we are safe," says Madison.

She is hoping at least two of the classes she was taking in Italy can be finished online. Madison is keeping in touch with her friends that returned home early.

"We all feel the same, we all feel very healthy and haven't had any symptoms, so its kind of frustrating and it makes us wonder, why are we even doing this, but yeah, we are all pretty bored," she laughs.

The 14-day quarantine is based on what researchers know about the incubation period of MERS - which is in the same family as the coronavirus.

