CMU students sad to leave Italy, have questions about what's next

(3/2/2020) - Come home.

That is what Central Michigan University has told its students studying abroad in Italy, which is dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

The 16 students are studying in Florence, in the central part of Italy, which is now under a level three travel advisory.

It's a stressful time for the students, their parents and for CMU. While the health and safety of the students are top priorities, there are a lot of questions as to what happens when they return to the United States.

"It's very upsetting because it all happened so quickly in the matter of one night, we were all having to come home in a week," said Simone-Audrey Spizzirri.

She is disappointed her study abroad program in Florence, Italy, is coming to an end two and a half months early.

On Thursday, the students planned to stay in Italy, but when Italian officials reported coronavirus cases doubled to more than 1,600, mainly in the northern part of the country, the school made the decision that it was time to leave.

"Our study abroad staff has been in daily communication with our students. None of them are showing any signs of infection, but we are proactively asking them to back to this country here," said Dr. George Kikano, who is the dean of the CMU Medical School.

He said the school did the same thing in January to its students studying in China, where the coronavirus originated.

"These students have been back in the US, none of them have infected, none have symptoms, that is good news," Kikano said.

The students in Italy are being asked to fly back this week. Once they arrive, Simone's mom, Diane-Audrey Benecke, is hoping to get answers to a lot of questions.

"Are we going to be reimbursed for anything? Are the kids actually going to finish out a semester?" she asked.

The students will have to self-quarantine when the get home.