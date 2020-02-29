CMU urges students studying abroad in Italy to come home immediately

(02/29/20) - As the U.S. State Department increases its travel advisory in Italy for the second time this week, Central Michigan University is reaching out to students who are studying abroad in Italy.

ABC12 has learned this morning that CMU students in Italy are advised to make immediate plans to leave the country.

A letter e-mailed to students says the number of Coronavirus cases in Italy has reached 888.

The university is urging students to request a ticket change for departure as soon as possible and to acknowledge receipt of the letter.

