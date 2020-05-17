COVID-19 antibody tests available at Memorial Healthcare

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has taken their testing a step further by conducting COVID-19 antibody testing that can identify previous exposure and successful recovery. Antibody testing is considered a vital step in the COVID-19 research.

"Antibodies are proteins that are made specific for that virus or bacteria and the body actually stores the antibody after it's done fighting the initial infection for future infections. So it's actually the memory part of the immune system," said Dr. Hassan Nasir of Memorial Healthcare.

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has begun testing for COVID-19 antibodies and is intended to show post-infection recovery. The test involves a simple blood draw and then usually within 72 hours you'll have an answer. Memorial Healthcare has done 400 tests so far with about 12 positive.

"It won't tell you if you have it right now, it will tell you if you had it in the past," said Dr. Nasir.

“the clinical and social implications of antibodies response at this time remain unclear.

It's unknown if the presence of those antibodies does mean you have long standing immunity, it's still too new to know that.”

In addition, Dr. Nasir says antibody testing is very beneficial to learning more about the virus in our community.

"How prevalent is it in our community? How many people have had it?

Are we more susceptible to it cause so few people have had it. Things like that,” said Dr. Nasir.

Also If positive, the test will determine if you can become a donor.

"It is really important because it is going to be able to identify convalescent plasma donors.

We can actually take their plasma from them and donate it to someone who is actively infected and they'll have those antibodies from the donor to help fight those infections" said Dr. Nasir.

Memorial Healthcare is able to run more than 800 tests and can do 150 tests an hour.

"We're looking forward to testing as many people as we can to find out how prevalent this thing really is. We can gather more and more plasma by finding out who has antibodies in their system,” said Dr. Nasir.

The antibody test is $50 and individuals interested in getting the test must schedule an appointment, which can be done online through Memorial Healthcare or by calling (989) 720-2131.

