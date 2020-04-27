COVID-19 cases low in Huron County, residents hope it stays that way

(04/27/2020)- The beaches are still closed in Caseville, but the boardwalk is open.

The Florida Department of Health has released the names of long-term care facilities with residents and/or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. (MGN)

Monday, people out enjoying the nice weather- not a lot of people, and some say, they hope it stays that way.

"We like the idea, but you got keep safe, you don't want to mess it up now, and go back to where we are spreading around again,"said Lapeer resident John Thompson.

John Thompson spent part of his Monday by the water in Caseville- planning to do a little fishing, before he heads back home to Lapeer.

He made the trip to Caseville Sunday, visit his brother. It's Thompson's first visit to the area, in more than a month.

"It's been tough. You have to stay around the house all the time, of we get little projects done, but there is only so much you can do, and then you've got o get outside a little bit," he said.

Thompson says he is glad Governor Whitmer lifted some of the stay at home restrictions, allowing people to travel in state, and enjoy some outdoor activities, but hopes people don't take it too far.

"That's why even when I'm with my brother, we stay 6 feet and we were our masks, just what we do," Thompson said.

"This is the most cars, I've seen here in quite awhile," said Caseville resident, Bob LeFever.

LeFever has lived Caseville for the past 3 years.

He said things started to pick up over the weekend.

"Just more traffic, and more people have been, you see them around, but they have been in their yards. Eve going trhough town today, people have been over by the restaurant, 3 or 4 people, but they were spread wide apart," LeFever said.

Cases of Covid-19 in Huron County are relatively low compared to other parts of the state- just 13 confirmed cases.

John Thompson hopes it stays that way.

"I hope they don't get silly and start running around and gathering up, because it will come back in a hurry," Thompson said.