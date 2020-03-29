COVID-19 claims 132 lives in Michigan, positive cases spike to 5486

(3/29/2020) -- COVID-19 has now claimed 132 lives in Michigan and the number of confirmed cases has now spiked to 5,486 according to state officials.

That's an additional 21 deaths from Saturday's numbers.

According to the latest data released at 3 every afternoon, 836 new cases have been reported in our state.

Detroit has the largest number of positive cases in the state with a total 1,542.

We're seeing more cases and unfortunately, deaths, here in mid-Michigan as well.

Genesee County has tracked 127 cases and 5 deaths.

Saginaw County has 24 cases.

Bay County is reporting 5 cases.

And there are 8 cases in Midland County.

Isabella County now has 4 cases and just reported its first death.

The health department says he was an elderly man who was admitted to McLaren Central Michigan on March 21st with severe symptoms.

The metro-Detroit area is a growing hotspot.

Oakland, Macomb and Wayne Counties, along with the City of Detroit, now account for 80-percent of our Coronavirus cases.

