COVID-19 outbreak at Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub reaches 63 cases

(6/26/2020) - At least 63 people connected to Harper's Restaurant and Brew Pub tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ingham County Health Department said of those 63, 60 were diagnosed after visiting the restaurant. It is believed the other two caught the virus from someone who was there.

Most people are showing mild symptoms and aren't hospitalized. At least 10 are asymptomatic.

Harper's closed Monday, shortly after two people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The bar opened June 12 when restaurants were allowed to reopen, but patrons packed the sidewalk waiting in line to get in.

Harper's owners said in a statement it is installing a new heating and cooling system and a line management app to help control crowds.

The Ingham County Health Department said anyone who was at the bar between June 12 to June 22 should quarantine at home for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.

