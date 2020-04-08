COVID-19 sampling sites open, but too few tests keeps lines short

(4/8/2020) - COVID-19 test sites are set up in Saginaw, but they are not very busy.

The lack of testing continues to be a problem for communities that are trying to figure out who has the illness caused by coronavirus and who doesn't.

While the state is loosening the criteria a bit for who should get a test, the lack of swabs is preventing people from getting tested.

The Great Lakes Bay Health Center in Saginaw has a drive-thru COVID-19 test center, where people with a doctor's order drive up and get screened to see if they are positive for coronavirus.

A test result could take four days. So far, 231 tests have been done at the site and at the health center's other site.

Covenant HealthCare also has sampling site and Dr. Matthew Deibel said they are conducting about 100 samples each day.

"The testing availability changes actually day to day, so everyday we are reassessing," he said.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced its expanding its criteria for prioritizing who can get a test.

"For instance, they talk the first group of health care workers, was really limited first to people actively taking care of patients and they said no, if you work in the hospital, we need you to be in the hospital, so if you are in housekeeping and cleaning a room, we need you there," Deibel said.

The state also is expanding COVID-19 specimen collection criteria to include critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

Diebel said he hopes more swabs and the fluid they sit in after people are sampled will be available at some point, but for now he wants people to realize most who get the virus have mild symptoms are in not in danger.

"The reality is at this point, we don't have any treatment, so really, most people, 80% plus are going to have mild symptoms and it's going to go away," he said.