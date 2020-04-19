Surviving COVID-19: Michigan reports 3,237 people have recovered

(4/19/20) - Michigan said 3,237 people had recovered from COVID-19.

It said the number as of April 17 would continue to grow.

According to the state, "Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available)."

The new number represented people with an onset date on or prior to March 18.

Meanwhile, state data showed a daily increase of 768 confirmed cases, bringing the April 18 total to 30,791.

The state said 81 more COVID-19 deaths had been reported, bringing the total to 2,308.

The data was based on cases reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments.

Genesee County had 1,228 confirmed cases and 112 deaths.

Bay County had 79 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Saginaw County had 394 cases and 24 deaths.

Midland County had 43 confirmed cases and two deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported 550 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

The Federal Correctional Institute showed 45 confirmed cases in Michigan and no deaths.