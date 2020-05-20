CVS Health returning $43 million in COVID-19 relief funds

CVS Health says it is returning $43 million it received from the federal government for coronavirus relief.

The company said it did not request the money, which was part of the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund.

The fund gives $175 billion to hospitals and health care providers involved in the coronavirus response, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

CVS chief executive Larry Merlo said the funds CVS Health received were an automatic distribution from HHS.

"We have made the decision to return the funds and forgo participation in subsequent disbursements," Merlo wrote in a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday.

"In doing so, we hope to help HHS provide additional support to other providers who are facing significant financial challenges as a result of the pandemic."

CVS Health has continued operating throughout the pandemic, and in March indicated it would hire 50,000 people across the country. In April, the company announced it would expand its COVID-19 testing capabilities.

