Cable TV customers continue cutting the cord in Michigan

(1/31/2020) - Michigan residents continued cutting the cord in 2019, as the number of cable TV subscribers declined for the fourth year in a row, according to a state report.

The Michigan Public Service Commission says the number of cable customers statewide dropped by more than 313,000 to a total of 1.686 million. There were 2.351 million cable subscribers in 2015.

The commission's report says the drop in subscribers reflects a national trend of customers receiving TV shows over internet-based streaming services.

The commission also works to resolve disputes between cable customers and provides. It reported a more than 10% increase in complaints with 908 received in 2019 compared to 806 in 2018.

Most complaints were centered on billing issues while equipment or line issues were the second most common complaint.