Cage for inmates outside Saginaw County Courthouse was a mistake, officials say

(3/12/2020) - It was a mistake.

That's the explanation behind the placing of a cage near the Saginaw County Courthouse this week.

The new Saginaw County Jail will begin to house inmates in April and prisoners will have to be transported above ground for a few months until an underground tunnel is finished.

The cage was placed there as a holding cell for inmates before they would enter the courthouse for their cases, which raised security questions. But officials said on Thursday that it was the wrong size.

"It's not in the right location. It's going to be moved and then it's going to be big enough that our vehicle can drive in, we can close the fence behind us and everything is secure from that point, all the way into the building," said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez.

He was not clear how the mix-up happened. When the new jail opens, the inmates will enter the courthouse through an emergency door that is not used by the public until the underground tunnel is complete.