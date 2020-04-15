Califorina loans 50 ventilators to Michigan hospitals for coronavirus patients

(4/15/2020) - The state of California is loaning 50 ventilators for Michigan hospitals use while treating coronavirus patients.

California has slightly fewer than Michigan's 27,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, but the Golden State's population is four times the Mitten State.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her California counterpart, Gov. Gavin Newsom, understands that every state is on the same team in the battle against coronavirus.

“These ventilators will save lives and help our health care system treat more COVID-19 patients here in Michigan," Whitmer said.

Newsom said California's coronavirus curve is flattening so he feels a "moral and ethical imperative" to help other states battle the illness.