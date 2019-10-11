California woman dies after head-on crash in Iosco County

(10/11/2019) - A woman from California died in a crash in Iosco County on Thursday.

Around 3 p.m., a 76-year-old California man was driving a minivan on M-65 just north of Curtis Road south of Hale when he crossed the center line, according to Michigan State Police.

The minivan collided head-on with an SUV being driven by a woman from Hale.

A 70-year-old woman in the minivan died. Six other people, including the California man, were hospitalized after the crash.

Police were still investigating what caused the crash on Friday.