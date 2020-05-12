Calvin Munerlyn’s eldest son reacts to ‘senseless, pointless’ murder

(5/12/2020) - “I'm happy they got caught, but still - they could've, that situation could've turned out completely different than what it did,” Demonte Calvin Munerlyn said.

Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn's oldest son explained his Dad always stressed the importance of doing the right thing.

The beloved father, husband and Flint’s Family Dollar security guard was gunned down on the job May 1st.

Police said he was killed after asking a customer to wear a mask. Six people are now charged in his murder.

Calvin Munerlyn got the nickname "Super Duper" when he was a kid. Though "Duper" is what stuck as a nickname, his son said there was never any doubt he was super.

“He taught me whatever you do, just make sure it's for you, not nobody else. Make sure it's for you. If you want to do it, do it,” Demonte said.

He’s the oldest of Duper Munerlyn's eight kids.

Even though he was raised by his Mom, Demonte explained his Dad made sure to be a big part of his life.

“His high fives - they always hurt my hand, so I am going to miss that,” Demonte said. “His high fives - he always, he used to slap my hands hard, like Dad I'm not as big as you.”

The two spoke often, but never texted each other. Demonte said they made sure to have conversations over the phone, when they didn't have time to meet in person.

“I'm very thankful that my Dad was in my life because a lot of kids don't have that,” he said.

Demonte has been overwhelmed by the number of people who have showed up for his family in the last two weeks.

“He always cared about everybody,” he said. “Not one person that came to my Dad didn't know him, like everybody in the neighborhood knew him. He was fun, he was fun to be around.”

While he's grateful those accused of killing his Dad have been caught, Demonte said this isn't how he should've lost him.

“You're going to take my father's life over something you need to do? That's senseless, pointless,” Demonte said.

He's asking the community to help him in honoring his Dad by following the rules and doing what's right.

“He gave his life protecting what y'all were supposed to do. Always wear your mask. If you go out in public, wear your mask. Do that for him at least,” Demonte said.

