Camp Fire prepares young adults for future in firefighting

(6/18/2019) - The Flint Fire Department is investing in the future.

Kids get a taste of firefighting at the Flint Fire Department's first Camp Fire summer youth camp.

The first ever Camp Fire summer youth camp kicked off this week, hoping to prepare young adults for a possible future career.

"I didn't think it would be that heavy, but now that I've experienced it, its pretty heavy," said participant Brandon Stephens.

At just 12 years old, Stephens is living a day in the life of a Flint firefighter.

"We had to put our hands around its waist and drag it. Because if the human was really hurt, we would have to do that in real life," said Stephens.

The first ever Camp Fire summer youth program has young adults learning about the reality of being a firefighter.

With the help of Fire Station 1, Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons said these kids are learning invaluable skills they can take into the real world.

"A lot of people, they see the fire department and think, 'oh they just come put the wet stuff on the red stuff.' There's more to it than that," said Edwards. "They're going to learn the science behind fire, the search and rescue, how to work as a team, how to use critical thinking. Because no fire is the same, every fire is different. So they're going to develop those skills throughout this week."

The kids range from age 12 to 17, the perfect age the start thinking about a future in firefighting.

"You have to get them started early with thinking that, 'Hey we can do this. This is an option for me,'" said Edwards.

The camp this week is focused on boys. Next week it will be the girls' turn.