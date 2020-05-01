Campers headed north to private campgrounds

(5/1/2020) - While state campgrounds are closed to the public, some campers are headed to private campgrounds that are still open to enjoy this weekend's sunshine.

"The weather is supposed to be beautiful up North and down here, and this is our first camping trip of the season," said Brook Smith, Fenton resident.

Smith is headed to a private camp ground in Elmira that is open to members only.

"They reached out to us because we had annual site set up for the summer. And when we reached out them they reached out to back us, once they were given the go ahead to go ahead and open," Smith explained.

But the bathhouses on the campground will be closed due to Governor Whitmer's "Stay at Home Order."

Still, Smith believes he won't have any problems.

"No, no, no. Not what so ever. We're not going to be using the bathhouses because we're self contained, so we got everything we need here," said Smith.

Self contained means that the camper is equipped with a toilet, shower, and running water; meaning families can practice social distancing.

"This our first motor-home and it comes in handy because we're completely self-contained we don't have to go to rest areas," said Eric Larvick, Waterford resident.

This couple from Waterford have been quarantining together and can't wait to rev up their dirt bikes this weekend around their private property up North in a safe way.

"We're going to maintain a really safe distance from everybody we see. We're completely self-contained. Except for getting gas on the way home we, we don't have to stop," said Larvick.

While the state campgrounds are closed, some of the state parks are open during the daytime so you can still get out and enjoy this weather.

