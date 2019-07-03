Campgrounds fill up quickly ahead of the July 4th

(7/3/19) - The long July 4th holiday weekend has already started for some mid-Michigan residents who are filling up camping and RV centers.

The nice thing about having a camper is being able to take it anywhere, as well as controlling how much "roughing it" you want.

Some have chosen to combine the woodsy feel of being outdoors, with the bonus of being close to town, in this case, RV and camping centers around Frankenmuth.

"We're only about two hours from home, but it's nice just to leave the city and come here and just have time to relax. Frankenmuth is only, I don't know, what is it, ten minutes from here, so we can go in and enjoy the town, but yet still come back and sit in our lawn chairs and have a fire," said Debbie Rang from Washington, Michigan.

AAA says we'll have record travel across the country and here in Michigan with 1.7 million people vacationing over the long July 4th holiday.

After a very chilly and damp spring, summer heat and humidity has surged across the Great Lakes, helping campgrounds make up for lost time and money.

"We're starting to pick up really good now, being the rain is kind of holding off a little bit, kind of makes it a little nicer for the campers," commented Greg Bardoni, grounds manager for Pine Ridge RV Campgrounds in Birch Run Township.

Overall, travel is expected to increase around 4.5% over last year, even with gas prices spiking to near $3.00 a gallon.