Camping in Michigan state parks and forests closed until June

(4/30/2020) - Campers will have to wait awhile before they can enjoy time at Michigan state parks and forests.

All recreational camping in Michigan currently is not allowed under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has closed state park and state forest campgrounds until June. Most private campgrounds in Mid-Michigan remain closed until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts the order.

Anyone with reservations at a private campground should call ahead to check on each park's status and how to obtain a refund if necessary.

Plans call for reopening state park campgrounds, overnight lodging facilities and shelters on June 22 while state forest campgrounds and DNR harbors are scheduled to open on June 15.

Anyone with reservations before those dates is receiving a refund or the opportunity to book space later in the season.

Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said staff will be working on installing proper safety precautions and completing maintenance work before the June opening dates.

However, that work is on hold until May 15 or later while Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order remains in effect. The project list is expected to take about five weeks to complete when the order is lifted.

“We know millions of residents are eager to return to state parks and recreation areas, and we will be here to serve them and make their visits as enjoyable as possible, but we have to open the right way and be certain that facilities and sites are clean, safe and ready to accommodate everyone,” Olson said.

Campers who want to book a new reservation later in the season should call the DNR at 1-800-447-2757 by May 15 at 8 p.m. No action is necessary to receive a full refund, which will be issued after May 15.

Any campers with a reservation between March 23 and May 15 also are eligible for a free night of camping later in the season.

Most state parks and recreation areas remain open for daytime use while camping and restroom facilities are closed.