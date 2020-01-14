Canadian authorities seize $25 million worth of meth at Ambassador Bridge

(1/14/2020) - Canadian authorities seized nearly 450 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $25 million on the Ambassador Bridge.

The Canada Border Services Agency calls the seizure on Christmas Eve its largest on record in the past seven years. A 36-year-old resident of Ontario was arrested on charges of importing and trafficking drugs.

The border services agency says Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman drove a truck across the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit to Windsor, Ontario. Canadian border agents referred the truck for a secondary examination.

While searching the truck, authorities say they found nine containers filled with methamphetamine. The drugs weighed 220 kilograms, which equates to more than 440 pounds.

The border services agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized the drugs and arrested Abdirahman. He is charged with importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

Canadian authorities are still investigating the case.