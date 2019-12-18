Candidate John James: Impeachment about 'revenge'; Peters to look at facts

(12/18/2019) - Republican Senate candidate John James of Michigan says he opposes the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

James is challenging Democratic Sen. Gary Peters in 2020. James issued a statement Wednesday saying the impeachment is "not about the rule of law, it is about revenge."

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit Trump in a trial.

Peters has not said how he will vote on removing Trump from office. He calls abuse of office and obstruction of Congress "very serious charges that deserve solemn consideration."