(10/17/2019) - A popular entertainment venue in Bridgeport is getting a fresh start and a new look.

The Candlelite Bowling and Banquet Center announced on Facebook that it's undergoing renovations, adding new activities and plans to re-open soon. An opening date has not yet been announced.

The venue says the new property owner hopes to make the space fun, affordable and family-friendly.

Candlelite closed earlier this year, leaving a gaping hole on Dixie Highway.